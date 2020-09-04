Darl “Bud” McCrate

Darl D. “Bud” McCrate, age 95, of Iola, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, while residing at Greystone Residential Care, Iola.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1924, in Iola, the son of Floyd F. and Hattie A. (Smith) McCrate. Bud graduated from Iola High School in 1942. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943, serving as a Medical Technician 3rd Grade mainly in Australia and Burma during World War II. After the war he returned to Iola beginning his long membership as a Mason with the Masonic Lodge. He met and then married Alberta Walt on Sept. 5, 1948. Their union produced four children.
He worked as a shoe salesman until the mid-1960’s when he went to work for, and later became the co-owner of, a wholesale and vending business. He and his wife retired early and spent time traveling in their motor home visiting family all across the U.S.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alberta McCrate; his sister, Jennetta Rhodes; and one brother, Jack McCrate.
Bud is survived by his four children, Michael McCrate, Pat McCrate, Nancy Maier, all of Iola, and Susan Raines, Lawrence, and five grandchildren, Ben Maier (Cassandra), Brooklyn Center, Minn., Andrea (McCrate) Deatrich (David), Scottsdale, Ariz., Sean Maier (Kelci), Iola, Sarah Maier, Lawrence, Samantha Raines (Andrew Thomas), Lawrence, and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Maier, Iola, and Dylan Deatrich, Scottsdale, Ariz., as well as several nieces and nephews from his and his late wife’s families.
Bud's family will privately inter his urn in the Highland Cemetery.