Darlene “Doll” Burton

Dannie Darlene Burton, age 84, of Humboldt, died on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1939, to George Wilson and Dannie J. (Gregg) Wilson in LaHarpe.
She married James Burton on May 28, 1957, in Iola. He preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Burton.
Survivors include a son, Rick Burton, of Gas; and daughter, Beth Ortiz, of Humboldt.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement