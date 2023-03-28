 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Darrell Peters

Dec. 4, 1945 — March 22, 2023

Obituaries

March 28, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Darrell Dwayne Peters, 77, died Wednesday,  March 22, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. 

Darrell was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Liberal, Mo., the son of Eldon Peters and Frances (Truskett) Donald. 

He married Shirley “Jody” Schooley on March 10, 1966.

His wife survives, as do children Daren (Sheila) Peters and Dana Peters of Humboldt,  Sabrina (Brendan Williams) Peters of Erie and David (Lindsey) Peters of Andover; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Peters.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Committal and military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project and can be left in the care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

