David Comstock

David Wayne Comstock, age 80, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Residential Living Center in Garnett, after he battled cancer since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022.
David was born in Garnett on Oct. 21, 1942. He was the second of three sons born to Orval and Vera (Bain) Comstock. David married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Henderson, on July 30, 1961, in Colony. They enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage. David and Glenda made their home in Colony and they cherished the time they were able to spend with family.
Throughout his life David never shied away from hard work. While in high school, David worked at his uncle’s local hardware store. At the age of 18 he purchased his uncle’s business and added a lumberyard to it. The business began as Comstock Lumber and over the years David added many other services. He also built many homes and metal buildings throughout the area. After selling the lumber, hardware, and construction business, he began selling seed and fertilizer. Over the years the business names changed, but David maintained many of his clients and they became friends as well.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Comstock; and granddaughter Danielle Rae Comstock.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda, of the home; son, Shawn Comstock and Debbie Siebuhr, of New Strawn; daughter, Audra Miller of Joplin; five grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Kody, and Kyle Comstock and McCall Miller; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Danielle Comstock; brother, John Comstock and Karen of Ottawa and sister-in-law, Patricia Comstock of Kansas City, Mo.
Services for David will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, with Pastor Steve Bubna officiating. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Colony Ball Association or Saint Luke’s Home Health, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
