David Ensminger

David L. Ensminger, 94, of Moran, Kan., passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. He had been receiving hospice care for the past two months.
David was born to Gladys and Alpha (A.A.) Ensminger on Nov. 30, 1930 at the family farm in Moran. He attended Moran schools and married Velma Ann Siders on Sept. 29, 1957 in Moran, where they made their home.
David farmed his entire life with his brother, Alden. Together, they raised cattle and owned and operated Ensminger Grain and Seed in Moran. He was a member and elder of Moran Presbyterian Church until its closure when he then began attending Carlyle Presbyterian Church.
Throughout his lifetime, he served on many committees in his community. These included the USD 256 Board of Education, Farm Bureau, Winslow Trust, Marmaton Lodge and the Citizens State Bank board. David could initiate a conversation with practically anyone he met, whether he knew them or not. For the past several years, he would make a daily trip to Iola to spend his afternoons at McDonald’s (aka “the office”) with his friends. He always stated that one of his greatest achievements in life was getting to become a grandfather and most recently, a great-grandfather.
David was preceded in death by his wife Vel; daughter Lindi Ann Waldman; brother Alden Ensminger; sisters Francis (Sue) Siefker and Barbara Siefker, and a great-granddaughter, Aevri Kuhn.
He is survived by his twin daughters Sherry Boultinghouse (Alan) of Girard and Shelly Kuhn (Kim) of Chanute; his son, Brian Ensminger of Joplin; grandchildren Trent Boultinghouse (Helen) of Overland Park, Kan., Darcy Noren (Johan) of Springdale, Ark., Kody Kuhn (Lauren) of Chanute, Megan Ensminger and Bryce Ensminger of Moran and great- grandchildren Gerard Boultinghouse of Overland Park and Kannon and Kase Kuhn of Chanute.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to Carlyle Presbyterian Church, 15 Covert Rd., Iola, KS 66749 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 427 S. Oak Street, Garnett, KS 66032.
A Celebration of Life is Sunday, Feb. 16 in the Fellowship Hall at Carlyle Presbyterian Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
