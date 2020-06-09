David Hill

David E. Hill, age 82 of Iola, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. David was born on Aug. 25, 1937 in Dallas, the son of Robert and Sally (May) Hill.
David is survived by his wife Mary of the home and four children: Ivan Cuppy, Richard Cuppy, Veneva Bailey and Dean Kern; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time.
Memorials have been suggested to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services were entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66736.