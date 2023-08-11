David Sherrill

David Lynn Sherrill, age 91, of Iola, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his residence.
He was born July 13, 1932, in Iola, to Ralph V. Sherrill and Bertha V. (Conover) Sherrill.
He married Jean L. Lilly in 1955. They later divorced. He married Karen Sue Swinford on June 15, 1974, in Iola.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; and brother, Robert Sherrill.
Survivors include daughters, Melinda Wymore, Gas, Debra LaGrande, Iola, Gloria Sherrill, Iola, Susan Burns, Lewisville, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and brother, RDee Sherrill, Estes Park, Colorado.
A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
