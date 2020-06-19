David M. Tetreault, age 73, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1946, to Andrew and June (Reister) Tetreault in Concord, N.H.
He served in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, David Tetreault Jr.
Survivors include wife, Marcelina Tetreault; two daughters, Michelle Webb and Melissa Phillips; and two step-sons, Romar Stanford and Romel Stanford.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Colony Lions Club, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.