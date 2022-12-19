David Warren

David Allen Warren, age 38, of Iola, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born Nov. 6, 1984, in Iola, to adoptive father David M. Warren and biological mother Karen L. (Murphey) Warren.
He married Sue Ellen Laymon on July 11, 2008, in Iola.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen, of the home; sons, Robert and Alexander; daughter, Elizabeth; parents, David M. Warren and Karen L. (Murphey) Warren; biological father, John L. Dietrich, Jr.; siblings, Autumn, Phillip, Samantha, Deanie, Nathan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church, Iola, Kansas, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Geneva Cemetery, Colony.
Memorials are suggested to the Geneva Cemetery, which may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
