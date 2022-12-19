 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

David Warren

Nov. 6, 1984 — Dec. 13, 2022

Obituaries

December 19, 2022 - 5:01 PM

David Allen Warren, age 38, of Iola, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri. 

He was born Nov. 6, 1984, in Iola, to adoptive father David M. Warren and biological mother Karen L. (Murphey) Warren. 

He married Sue Ellen Laymon on July 11, 2008, in Iola. 

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen, of the home; sons, Robert and Alexander; daughter, Elizabeth; parents, David M. Warren and Karen L. (Murphey) Warren; biological father, John L. Dietrich, Jr.; siblings, Autumn, Phillip, Samantha, Deanie, Nathan; and numerous other relatives and friends. 

A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church, Iola, Kansas, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Geneva Cemetery, Colony. 

Memorials are suggested to the Geneva Cemetery, which may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. 

Advertisement

Related
December 2, 2020
April 25, 2018
June 29, 2017
December 10, 2012
Most Popular