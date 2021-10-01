Deanna King
Deanna E. King, age 70, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home in Iola.
Deanna was born Oct. 26, 1950, to Harold and Dona (Huppert) Erbert in Burlington, Colo. She married Tom King on Sept. 2, 1972. Deanna worked as a nurse her entire career, serving her community and helping others.
Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dona Erbert; grandson, Andrew King; and sister Julie Zahn.
Deanna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom King; children, Rebecca Trost, Steve King, and Brian King; siblings, Debbie O’Connor, Don Erbert, Jerry Erbert, Luann Rogers and Lori Christie; grandchildren, Lauren and Sam Trost, and Nathan, Ben, Wesley, and Katelyn King; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends the night prior to the service on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Deanna are suggested to the Iola Public Library or Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement