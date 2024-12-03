DeAnne Delaplain

DeAnne Elaine Delaplain, age 62, of Iola, Kan., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Chanute.
DeAnne was born on March 18, 1962, in Covina, Calif., to Dean and Dorothy (Haen) Delaplain. In 1997, DeAnne moved to Kansas.
She is survived by sisters, Debbie (Richard) Muhl and Denise Butler.
The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.