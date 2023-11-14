Deborah Chriestenson

Deborah Ann Chriestenson, age 69, died on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Neosho Falls.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1954, in Kansas City, Mo., and was raised in Iola by her grandparents, Frank and Marguerite Dennison.
She married Robert Chriestenson on Sept. 16, 1983.
She was preceded in death by her mother Beverly Jurgeson.
Survivors include her husband; son, Trent; two grandchildren; sister, Vicki Curry; and brother, Leslie Jurgeson.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cedarville Cemetery, Neosho Falls.
