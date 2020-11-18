Dee Henkle

DeLena (Dee) Lou Henkle, 78, of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Iola, to Clarence and Frances Cruse.
Dee graduated from Iola High School in 1960. She married Max Henkle of Colony in September 1960.
Max’s job offered an opportunity in Abilene, to where the family moved in 1965. After raising her two sons, Dee began working at Duckwall-Alco where she started her career as a secretary and advanced to buyer. She was respected by all of her co-workers, and retired after 38 years with Alco.
Dee was a member of Abilene First Christian Church, as well as the Abilene Christian Women’s Club. She loved her cat Mr. Bush and enjoyed his unconditional love for 19 years. Dee was an avid reader and you could always find a book or her Kindle on the nightstand or an end table. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, going to the theater and working out at the gym. She followed all sports, especially KU basketball, KC Chiefs and KC Royals. She loved her KU Jayhawks basketball team most of all. She watched all of their games, and attended many in person over the last 20 years. She was the official scorekeeper for all of her sons’ little league baseball games and could hold her own in any conversation about any sport. Dee played the piano, violin and flute. She loved listening to The Blues and attended many concerts at the Stiefel Theater in Salina.
Dee was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness. She was trustworthy and dependable, had a sweet smile and was a friend to everyone who met her. She loved spending time with her family. Dee was a great wife, mother and grandmother, and she loved her grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by son Craig Henkle (Becky) of Spring Hill, and grandchildren Cole Henkle (Erin) of Kansas City, Mo., Jaylee Prater (Justin) of Burleson, Texas, and Sarah Henkle of Fort Worth, Texas, and son Jeff Henkle (Suzanne) of Kansas City, Mo., and grandchildren Lily, Sophie, Britta and Sawyer. Dee is preceded in death by her parents, husband Max Henkle and sister Bernidene.
A graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Highland Cemetery, 1800 N. Cottonwood Street, Iola. Please wear a mask. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Allen Community College Endowment Association, Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund at 1801 North Cottonwood, Iola, KS 66749. Note: In memory of DeLena Cruse Henkle, Class of 1960.