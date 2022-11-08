Deena Mason

Deena Renee Boyd Mason, 52, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Deena was born on Aug. 15, 1970, in Winfield.
She married Henry Whitestar in 1988. They divorced in 1995. On May 24, 1997, she married Robert Leon Mason Jr. from Arkansas City.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter, Lindsay.
Those left behind are her parents, Marilyn and Joe Boyd, LaHarpe; son Matthew of Winfield; daughter Taylor and partner Louie of Mulvane; stepdaughter Miranda Mason-Reeves and husband David; and numerous other relatives.
Cremation has taken place, services will be announced later.
