Derek Simpson

Derek Charles Simpson, 50, Valley Center, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his residence. Derek was born Jan. 25, 1973, in Wichita, to Edward L. Simpson and Connie (Highley) Wasser.
Derek and Tracy Francis were married May 3, 2003, in Cookeville, Tenn.
She survives, as do children, Malcom Simpson, Devin Simpson and Derek Connor Simpson; mother Connie Wasser; sister Miranda (Wes) Kell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Tunnel To Towers, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
