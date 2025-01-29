Richard Lewis (Dick) Canfield, age 97, of Iola, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at home. He was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Topeka, to Lewis Cranfield and Mabel (Butt) Canfield.
He married Wanda Mae Metzen on Oct. 15, 1978, in Chanute. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include children; son, Russell Canfield; three daughters, Tamara (Tami) Robbins, Terill (Teri) Canfield, and Laurin Canfield from his marriage to the former Mary M. Brelsford; stepchildren, Vicki Janet Saubers-Wright, Daniel Ray Saubers, David Randall Saubers, Liana Caubers-Potter, Paul Dewayne Saubers, and Troy Donald Saubers.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.