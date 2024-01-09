Richard Lyle “Dick” Marlow, 72, of Olathe, passed away at his home on Jan. 1, 2024. He was born on Nov. 27, 1951 to Clinton Dean Marlow and Nadja Jean (Allen) Marlow Knight in Iola.
He was very proud of the four years he served in the United States Marine Corps. After working several years for MKT Railroad, he mostly worked in sales and marketing. He and his wife owned Quality Printing, Inc. in Parsons. After retirement, he enjoyed driving a school bus and the children loved him.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, car shows, doing yard work, taking road trips and rescuing pugs, who were all there to greet him along with his loved ones, when he arrived in heaven.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; three daughters, Sherri Ryan Hyer (Chris) of Olathe, Nicole McAdams (Damion) of Bel Aire, Kan., Miranda Marlow of Humboldt; two sons, Clinton Marlow (Emma) of Wichita, and Travis Marlow of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Cheryl Marlow of Wichita and Josie Marlow of Iola; three brothers, Bill Marlow of Uniontown, Dan Marlow (Janet) of Parsons, and Kyle Knight (Shayla) of Uniontown; 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Marlow of Iola and one son, Jason Ryan of Gardner.
No service is planned at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement