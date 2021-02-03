Dixie Lindsay

Dixie Claire Lindsay, 87, formerly of Bush City, died Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Windsor Place in Iola. She was born June 5, 1933, in Selma, to Leslie Huggins and Eva (Graves) Huggins.
Dixie and Emmett Lindsay were married March 29, 1950.
Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett; son, Jerry; sons-in-law, Steve Phillips, Vaughn Tomlinson; granddaughter, Lezlie and husband, Mike Gean; great-granddaughter, Haley Mae Ross; two sisters, Betty Marconett, Arsa Belle Huggins; brother, Glen Huggins and wife, Ruth; brothers-in-law, George Lindsay, Charles Lindsay; and niece, Kathy Nelson.
Dixie is survived by twin daughters, Connie Phillips, Linda (Tomlinson) Michael and husband, Joe; daughter-in-law, Cindy Lindsay; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty (Lindsay) Ranes, Eunice Lindsay; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery, Kincaid.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.