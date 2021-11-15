Donajean Bauer, 76, Fort Scott, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born June 30, 1945, in Moran, the daughter of Leland and June Enos Mattson. Donajean attended Old Elsmore rural grade school and graduated from Elsmore High School. She also attended Fort Scott Community College.
She married Duane Bauer on Sept. 1, 1963, in Elsmore. She worked for Western Insurance Company in Fort Scott in her early years. Donajean then worked for Security State Bank and later UMB for a total of 42 years until retirement.
She served selflessly and faithfully attended Mt. Zion church. She was a supporter of Walk of Faith for Missions, taught Sunday school, served as VBS director and organized Gospel Tribe youth nights. Donajean was tireless in her efforts to show people Jesus and lead them in accepting Him as their Savior. Many local organizations also benefited from her dedication including United Way, Care to Share, FCE, founding member and board member for the Keyhole, and 31-year perfect attendance at Pioneer Kiwanis, serving as president multiple times.
Donajean loved God and her family. She delighted in her grandchildren and never missed attending a sporting event or performance. She enjoyed flower gardening, personalizing greeting cards, decorating at Homes for the Holidays, serving on Good Ol’ Days committees, and helping with the Bourbon County Fair. She generously shared her love and was loved by so many.
Survivors include her husband, Duane; a daughter, Danna Wilson and husband Jeff, Pittsburg; grandchildren, Mattson Gromer and husband Dylan, and Peyton Steele; a sister, Diana Fewins, Moran; brothers-in-law Don Bauer and wife Donna and Darrell Bauer and wife Jan; sister-in-law Mary Ann Magnuson and husband Max Patterson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bauer; and her parents.
Pastor Rick Womack will conduct services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at First Baptist Church, Fort Scott. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 tonight at the Cheney Witt Chapel in Fort Scott. Memorials are suggested to either Care to Share or Mount Zion Baptist Church Garland and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, P.O. Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
