Donald Badders

Donald Lester Badders, 85, passed into his eternal life May 28, 2022, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.
He was born Dec. 9, 1936, near Lone Elm, the son of Lester and Blanche Ilene (Howarter) Badders, and lived near his birthplace all his life.
He went to country grade school on his pony along with others who rode or walked to school. Donald graduated from Kincaid High School in the year of 1954. He joined the Air Force in 1955 and took training in San Antonio, Texas. After his initial training, he became a training instructor and continued that at the air base for two years. He was transferred to Kirksville Air Force Station in 1957. There he met and married Ann Novinger, on May 3, 1959. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
He came back to farm in 1959, and continued that occupation until health became the main concern. He was a crop, cattle, hog and hay farmer and hauled hay to many dairy farms in southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.
Don became a member of Kincaid Masonic Lodge at the age of 22 and continued as a life member. Donald joined the Scottish Rite and Mirza Shrine in 1968. In those organizations, he enjoyed working and helping the Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was a regular driver of the transportation vans taking burned and crippled children to the St. Louis, Galveston and Cincinnati hospitals. He had several co-drivers and they worked together. The Kansas Shrine Bowl was another endeavor that he was involved in and served on the board of directors from 1990 to 2002 and was president of that board in 2000. He was Potentate of Mirza Shrine in 1989, Don became a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite. He enjoyed several groups within that organization.
Don and a group of friends from the Mounted Patrol started having a barbecue at the family farm starting 1971 and this continued until 2008. This was a tradition for that length of time and Donald looked forward to and planned ahead for several weeks each year. He loved fishing, hunting, and card playing. He worked hard and played hard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Blanche Badders.
Donald is survived by his wife, Ann, of the home; sons, Kent Badders and wife Debbie of Lone Elm and Scott and wife Julie of Liberty, Mo.; grandchildren, Taryn Dowdy (Ryan) of Kansas City, Mo.; Brynn Badders, and Carson Badders of Liberty, Mo.; and his best buddy Susie 3.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mirza Transportation Fund or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
