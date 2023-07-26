Donnie David

Donnie Ray David, age 69, Moran, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, July 24, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1954 in Iola, the son of Glee and Needa E. Holland David.
He graduated from Marmaton Valley High School. He then attended Allen County Community College and then received a Bachelor’s Degree from Pittsburg State University.
He worked as a computer engineer and never becoming complacent, always learning new ideas and concepts in the industry. He was a talented photographer and videographer.
He collected Invicta watches, liked NASCAR, traveling, and hunting turkey. He enjoyed many types of food as long as it was a “well” prepared meal. However, he was most happy and at peace when he was surrounded by and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Darius David, two brothers, Glee David Jr., and George David.
Donnie is survived by a son, Andrew David and wife Brandy, a daughter, Casie Herrmann, two brothers, Buddie David and wife Diana, and Big John David and wife Anna, two sisters, Glea Pullium, and Phyllis Miller, and three grandchildren, Thaddeus Herrmann and wife Megan, Coawan David and Ellieanna David.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Bronson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested Bourbon County Care to Share or Pancreatic Cancer Research. Condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
