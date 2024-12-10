Doris Baker

Doris Jean Stark was born on March 25, 1949, to Leslie and Addie (Lakey) Stark in Neodesha, Kan. She graduated from Chanute High School and Neosho Community College. She was a nurse.
Doris married Willam Baker. She was preceded in death by her father Leslie Stark.
Survivors include her mother, Addie Stark of Garnett; children, Bobbi Jean Baker of Great Bend, Ryan Neal Baker of Tucker, Ark., and Randy Shane Baker of Great Bend.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Feuerborn Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett. Inurnment will follow at the Garnett Cemetery.