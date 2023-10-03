Doris Church, 98, of Lone Elm, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Iola.
Doris Arlene Garver was born Jan. 5, 1925, in Lone Elm to Ray and Nora Grace (Hamilton) Garver.
On March 5, 1945, Doris was united in marriage to Joe Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years on Oct. 26, 2011. She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Dan Ramsey on June 27, 2019; three great-grandchildren, Megan and Regan Ramsey and Jaden Terry.
She is survived by her four children, Patty Jo (Deane) Ramsey of Lone Elm, Linda Ellis of La Cygne, Susan (Jerry) Luedke of Colony and Jody (Shayla) Church of Colony; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, a brother and many nieces, nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Garnett. Following the service, Doris will be laid to rest in the Lone Elm Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Garnett.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
