Dorothy Menke

Dorothy L. Menke, 90, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, on Monday, July 29, 2024, surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born May 23, 1934, in Claflin, Kansas, to John and Gertrude (Jenisch) Gerritzen.
Dorothy attended the Iola school system and graduated from Iola High School in 1952. On Oct. 4, 1955, Dorothy married Delmer Menke in Piqua, Kansas. Through the years the two welcomed two children, Steven and Staci. Delmer and Dorothy were married 69 years.
Dorothy enrolled at the Chanute School of Practical Nursing and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1974. She worked at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for 25 years, retiring in 1999.
She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She loved attending mass and helping with the Altar Society at St. Joseph, St. Patrick, and St. Jude Catholic churches. Dorothy loved to bake, work in her garden and can vegetables from her garden. She also loved to play cards and bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Gerritzen; sister, Patricia Stich; and brother, Louis Gerritzen.
Her memory will carry on with her husband, Delmer; son, Steven (Alisa) Menke; daughter, Staci (Schuyler) Wedel; grandchildren, Morgan Menke, Brooke Menke, Hope Wedel, and Ashton Wedel; and sisters, Bernice Houpt and Helen Denton.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt. Reciting of the Rosary will follow at 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery in Piqua.
Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Joseph Altar Society. Memorials can be left with Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
