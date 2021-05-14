Dorothy Saxton

Dorothy Frances Saxton, age 94, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Greystone Assisted Living, Iola. Dorothy was born February 11, 1927, in Iola, to Roy Johnson and Beulah Viola (Shelton) Johnson.
Dorothy graduated in 1945 from Iola High School. Dorothy and Thomas M. Saxton, Sr. were married May 2, 1948, in Iola. Tom passed December 21, 1999.
Dorothy was a secretary for Thomas Bowlus at Allen County State Bank until she went to work for the Iola Register. In 1966 she went to work for Conderman and Talkington, attorneys-at-law, as a legal assistant, from where she retired.
Dorothy was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Kansas Association of Legal Assistants and Dirt Diggers Garden Club. She held local and district offices in the United Methodist Women.
Dorothy enjoyed reading and working difficult crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Thomas M. Saxton, Jr.; parents; son-in-law, Lee Cline; and daughter-in-law, Mary Saxton.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Cathy Cline, Iola; son, Don (Julie) Saxton, Broken Arrow, Okla.; grandchildren, Justin Cline, Overland Park, Matt (Anna) Cline, Lindale, Texas, Ashley Saxton, Broken Arrow, Okla, Tyler Saxton, Tulsa, Okla., Rick (Wendy) Burton, Humboldt, Ginger Burton, Iola, Mark Burton, Iola, Paul (Linette) Burton, Colony; sister, Nadine Potts, Monroe, La.; and numerous great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends.
A visitation is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 East Madison, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway, Iola, Kansas.
