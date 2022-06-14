Dorothy F. (Reaves) Setter passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Dorothy was born at home on Oct. 21, 1944, in Humboldt, to Edmund Noah Reaves and Ora Belle (Byram) Reaves. She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1962.
Dorothy was part of a family of 11 children that includes Verna Rives, Jo Ann Storck, Eugene Reaves, Larry Reaves, and Janet Reaves. She was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Smith, Leon Reaves, Edmund Reaves, Jr., Charles Reaves, and an infant brother.
Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom along with being a dedicated farm wife. She and Paul were 4-H Community Leaders for the Full-O-Pep 4-H Club for several years. She was a Home Room mom through out her children’s elementary years and a member of Altar Society at St. Joseph’s Church. Dorothy enjoyed reading and word puzzles. She took great pride in raising a garden and preserving the produce for her family. She also sewed for her family consistently. Dorothy was always a very selfless person.
She married Paul A. Setter on Nov. 25, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He died Monday. They had five children, Paul Micheal (Pamela) Setter, Melinda (Cole) Herder, Amanda (Douglas) Ames, all of Humboldt, and nephew, Alan Reaves (Bonus Son). She was a grandma to Ryan (Nickole) Herder, Janelle (Tennyson, Jr.) Williams, David Setter, Jeremy (Kasie) Setter, Megan (Trevor) Kraft, Anna (William) Ramsey, Cade Ames, and Briana (Travis) Young. Great-grandchildren are Brynleigh and Everleigh Herder, Addison Kraft, Luke Ramsey, and Andrea Setter. Dorothy is preceded in death by an infant son; stillborn grandson, B.C. Ames; and daughter, Michelle R. Setter.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Humboldt Methodist Church.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Humboldt United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Paul and Dorothy Setter Memorial Fund and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
