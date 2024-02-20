Dorothy West

Dorothy Jean “Honey” (Beal) West, 90, passed peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024, at Medicalodges of Iol.
Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1933, to Albert Linn Beal and Grace Henrietta (Harden) Beal in Colony. Being one of 11 children, she grew up in Carlisle and rural Gas City, Kansas. Described as quiet and reserved, she was also strong and a fighter. In 1952, Dorothy was in an accident that claimed the lives of both her parents and nearly her own, as well. Not expected to live through the night, she pulled through to live a long life.
Later that same year, Dorothy attended Junior College of Allen County. She became a teacher after graduation and taught at Indian Creek for a year. During that year she met and then married Paul West of rural Colony on May 20, 1954. After this, she became a homemaker.
Dorothy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, and traveling with her family. She raised her 3 children and 3 grandchildren while remaining in rural Colony, even after her husband’s death.
Her memory lives on through her son, Larry West of Blue Springs, Mo.; her daughter, Debby (Scott) Hobert of rural Colony; grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Atzbach, AJ (Garrett) Atzbach, and Bryce (Carolyn) Atzbach; great-grandchildren, Aleister Stilling, Phoebe Stilling, and Liam Atzbach; two sisters, Nina Powell and Laura Roush; one brother, Richard Beal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was received into the loving arms of her husband; her parents; her daughter, Paula Settlemyer; an infant brother, Albert Lawrence Beal; and infant sister, Marjory Jean Beal; sisters, Joan Beck, Eleanor Robinson, and Evelyn Hess; and brothers, Bob and Harry Beal.
Visitation for Dorothy will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral is planned for 10 a.m. the following day, March 1, in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service’s chapel. Memorials may be made to ACARF and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
