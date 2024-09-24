Dottie McVey

Dorothy “Dottie” M. McVey, age 86, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home under the care of the wonderful staff of Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Dottie was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Iola, to the late Merle and Mamie (Houk) Mann. She grew up in that area and attended school in Moran, where she graduated high school.
On Aug. 18, 1956, she married the love of her life, Vernon “Mac” McVey, in LaHarpe. They started their family in Moran, where they raised their two boys. In 1978, they moved to Coffeyville, Kansas.
Dottie enjoyed dancing, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She and Mac loved dancing together and never missed an opportunity to be on the dance floor, especially when George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” was played. Line dancing was another effortless talent of hers, and many would jump at the chance to join her. After Mac’s retirement, the two of them spent several winters in south Texas enjoying time with their friends.
She was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church in Coffeyville. She was also a proud member of the VFW Post #1022 Women’s Auxiliary and often enjoyed being involved in those activities.
Surviving to honor her memory are her son, Ron McVey and wife Teresa of rural Caney, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Genette McVey of Coffeyville; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a twin brother, Donald Mann of Moran. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chris McVey; sister, Maxine Call; and brothers, Delbert Mann and Kenneth Mann.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at David W. Barnes Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at Holy Name Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Dottie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Mac, Monday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m., at Moran Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Post #1022 Auxiliary. Contributions may be left with the funeral home or mailed in care of David W Barnes Funeral Home 306 N Cline Rd, Coffeyville, KS 67337.
As we remember and celebrate the life of Dottie, we invite friends and family to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page at www.dwbfh.com.
David W. Barnes Funeral Home of Coffeyville is in charge of arrangements.
Advertisement
Advertisement