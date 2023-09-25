Douglas Edward Mix (68) began his adventures in Heaven on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Doug was born Oct. 27, 1954 in Millville, New Jersey to the late Rev. Arthur Mix and Carol Mix (nee Dixon).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Greg Mix. Doug was a force of nature.
He lit up every room he entered. He knew a thousand jokes and five ways to fix any problem.
Doug worked at Milne and Mann and Walton Foundry during his time in Iola. Harlen Stokes, a long time employee of the foundry, eventually found it in his heart to introduce Doug to his youngest daughter, Lois. Doug and Lois (Stokes) married and commuted to Pittsburg State University. They obtained their college degrees while starting their family.
They left Kansas in 1983 allowing Doug to follow his passion for foundries, factories, and manufacturing. Despite having lived in Hawaii, Arkansas, and Ohio Doug always considered Kansas home. He retired from Electrolux in 2008 as vice president of regulatory affairs.
Doug leaves behind innumerable friends who were impacted by his life. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lois Mix (Stokes), his two daughters Rae Jackson (Ron) of Kenosha, Wisc., and Erin Downs (Andrew) of Strongsville, Ohio, his siblings, Mike Mix (Jan) of Leavenworth, Kathy Dulinsky (Dave) of Shorewood, Ill, and Trisha Mix (Greg) of Troy, Mo., and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and loved ones. His memory will be held strong by his four beloved Grandchildren Bekah, Eli, Ella, and Lena Downs.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Christian Church, 12193 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Middleburg Heights, OH 44130. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11. The family will host a lunch following services.
