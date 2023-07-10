Doug Smoot

Douglas Eugene Smoot, 53, died Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Douglas worked in law enforcement from 1999 to 2023 and had been a dispatcher since February.
He was born Feb. 4, 1970, to Paul Smoot and Jo Anne Bonczkowski.
He married Sherry Donavan on Dec. 31, 1994. They later divorced.
He married Gayla Saubers on April 17, 1999. She preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by his parents.
Doug married Melissa Schomaker on May 7, 2022.
She survives, as do his children, Tabitha Smoot of Perry, Tytan Smoot, Yates Center, and Taven Smoot, Yates Center; and stepchildren Jake Howard and Mary Frantz, both of the home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yates Center’s Methodist Church.
