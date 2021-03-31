Duncan G. Brookes, Jr., age 50, of Iola, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was born August 8, 1970, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Duncan G. Brookes, Sr. and Linda S. (Wright) Brookes.
Duncan graduated in 1988 from Iola High School and then received an associate’s degree from Allen Community College. He worked as a computer tech and later as a computer programmer.
Duncan and Rebecca Robinson were married in Iola.
Duncan enjoyed playing video games, reading and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Duncan is survived by his wife, Rebecca, Chanute; sons, Christopher Brookes, New Braunfels, Texas, Duncan Brookes, III, Iola, Skylar Brookes, Iola; mother, Linda Brookes, Iola; brother, Aaron Brookes, Iola; uncles, James Morton, Iola, Scott Morton, Humboldt; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to Hope Unlimited, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.