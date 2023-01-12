Gerhard Eilers (Dutch) Onnen, Jr., 88, Humboldt, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 203, at Saint Luke’s South, Overland Park. Dutch was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Hebron, Neb., to Gerhard E. Onnen, Sr. and Rextra (Free) Onnen.
Dutch served in the United States Navy. Dutch and Mary Ann Beutler were married July 7, 1956, in Hebron.
She survives, as do children, Dane (Janet) Onnen, Yates Center, Daniel (Laura) Onnen, Humboldt, and Dannon (Sherrie) Onnen, Waverly; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and other relatives and loved ones.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
