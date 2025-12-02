E.S. Robb of Iola died Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 92 years old.
The oldest child of Eugene Samuel Robb and Esther Mabel (Sutterby) Robb, he was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Xenia, Kansas.
E.S. was drafted into the military in the fall of 1954. He spent two years with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Wayne, John, and Roger; sister, Colleen Pearman; his wife, Patricia, of 36 years; and his wife, Wanda.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Joanie; two sons, Rick and wife Becky of Iola, and Chris and wife Karen of Lenexa; and brother, Carl Robb and wife Sandy of Iola.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m., in the chapel at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Iola Baptist Temple Church and may be sent to the church or the funeral home.
Advertisement
Advertisement