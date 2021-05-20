Ed Schoonover

Edward Harlan Schoonover, 84, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. Ed was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in Iola, the son of Joseph Lloyd and Alta Mae (Cherryholmes) Schoonover.
After high school, Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. On April 20, 1958, Ed married Araminta L. Brown. Ed and Araminta were married for 38 years until her death in 1996. Ed owned and operated Chanute Communication, 2-way radio sales and repair. Ed was also a member of the Humboldt First United Methodist Church, American Legion and the Elks Club.
Survivors include: daughters, Sonya Barriger and husband Eldon of Erie, Cynthia Vetter of Chanute; grandchildren, Nicholas Barriger and wife Tia, Amanda Wiebe and husband Sam, Preston Vetter and wife Laura, Heidi Dupuy, Eldon Barriger II; great-grandchildren, Kyra and Alleigh Barriger, Abigail and Gunner Wiebe, Eldon Lee Barriger and Meadow Swayze.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife Araminta; and brothers Jack Schoonover and Harlan Schoonover.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post #170.
Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials have been suggested to any of the following: Harry Hynes Hospice, Chanute Elks or the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.