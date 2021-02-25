Eddie Chandler

Edward Stewart Chandler, age 96, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Greystone Assisted Living, Iola. Eddie was born Dec. 30, 1924, in Gentry, Ark., to Earl Chandler and Elsie L. (Miller) Pruett.
Eddie served his country in the military. He worked 36 years as an electrician for the city of Iola, retiring in 1986.
Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting in Colorado, and watching TV. He liked drives through the country on Sundays. Eddie was very proud of his two children: Rick served 41 years with the Wichita Police Department and Sherryl served 22 years as a Naval Reservist and 22 years as a civilian employee of the Department of Defense.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, James Daily; and grandson, Jacob Chandler.
Eddie is survived by son, Rick Chandler (Rebecca), Wichita; daughter, Sherryl Rutten, Oxnard, Calif.; half-sister, Margaret Allen (Dale), Chanute; three grandchildren, Jessica (J.D.) Willis, Derby, Karen Chandler, Wichita, Michael (Maddie) Chandler, Salina; and three great-grandsons, Jacob Willis, Dalton Willis and Logan Willis.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, at Iola Township Cemetery, located one mile east of Piqua.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
