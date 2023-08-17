Edith Modlin

Edith Ione Modlin, age 85, of Humboldt, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Westphalia, to Loren McCullough and Violet (Ewing) McCullough.
She married Loren Modlin on July 1, 1954, in Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Larry Modlin; and daughter, Cindy Cullison.
Survivors include her children, James Modlin, Charlotte Slater, Wanda Foster, Randy Modlin; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Zastrow, Corrine Boeken, Shirley Hines, Joyce Kielen; brother, Virgil McCullough; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
