Elda Fewins

Jan. 16, 1929 — Dec. 10, 2022

Elda Lee Fewins, 93, Iola, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Greystone Assisted Living, Iola. She was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Iola, to Claude Mock and Elvertia (Keele) Mock. 

In 1970, she married Amos (Roy) Fewins in Las Vegas. 

He preceded her in death.

Elda Lee is survived by numerous family members and friends. 

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, which may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

