Eldon Strickler

Eldon Dale Strickler, 76, Colony, passed away Oct. 25, 2021, at Glen Carr House, Derby. Eldon was born July 20, 1945, in Iola, to Rollin Strickler and Ina (Yokum) Strickler.
Eldon graduated in 1963 from Colony High School. He attended Allen County Junior College in Iola, where he was a member of the basketball team. Eldon and Gail Calahan were married in 1964 and had five children together. They later divorced.
Eldon loved farming, working with his hands, and was very passionate about soil conservation. Eldon was talented in many ways; he could engineer and build about anything. He was a skilled welder, mechanic, and enjoyed spending time operating his bulldozer and heavy equipment. Eldon was known for his ability to calculate and figure things out quickly. Eldon was a hard worker and took pride in his accomplishments. He and his family were awarded The American Royal Farm Family of Year in 1986 and he won the Sohigro Yield Challenge Contest in 1981, winning a trip to Hawaii. He also won numerous sales awards for Vigortone mineral and was recognized for soil conservation.
Eldon cherished and valued his friendships and enjoyed being social, and was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and ornery nature. Some of his fondest memories were spent working with family, friends, and neighbors, and trading pranks along the way.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents.
Eldon is survived by his children Dale Strickler, Iola, Jeff (Missy) Strickler, Colony, and Todd (Sammye) Strickler, Colony; daughters, Julie Strickler-Brower (Danny), Haysville, and Gina Dreier (Luke), Park City; sister, Janet Hermreck (Glen), Colony; brother, Duane Strickler (Gale), Brighton, Colo.; grandchildren, Tanner Strickler, Katrina (Caylor) Luther, Brytton (Jordan) Morton, Colton Strickler, Kaden Strickler, Cole Strickler, Camryn Strickler, Cassie Strickler, Brayden Coggins, Brantlee Coggins, Parker Dreier and Madelynn Dreier; great-grandchild, Brooks Morton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Colony First Responders or Crest High School Agriculture Program, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
