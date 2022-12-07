Eleanor Riebel

Eleanor Edith Riebel, 90, of Iola, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Hospital, Chanute. She was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Piqua, to John Weber and Mary (Burggeman) Weber.
Eleanor and Edward Riebel were married July 26, 1949, in Humboldt, and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Eleanor worked as an inspector for Herf-Jones in Iola.
Eleanor was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. She and Edward were 4-H leaders for several years.
She enjoyed dancing and camping with her family. Her hobbies included quilting, embroidery, gardening, and she enjoyed playing cards and board games. She always had time for her kids and grandkids. Eleanor overcame many obstacles as a polio survivor.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; son, Lloyd Riebel; daughter, Sundra Meitler; and siblings, Leo Weber, Pauline Riebel, Theresa Riebel, Marjorie Riebel, Margaret Karr and Helena Weber.
Eleanor is survived by sons, Danny and wife Marta Riebel, Iola, Mike and wife Julie Riebel, Iola, and Stan and wife Kim Riebel, Iola; daughter, Pam and husband, Cliff Wilson, Overland Park; grandchildren, Kyle Wilson, Drew Wilson, Grant Wilson, Eric King, Nikki Riebel, Matt Riebel, Sarah Insley, Luke Riebel, Molly Larkey, Jared Meitler and Kendra Tatum; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 in St. Joseph Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Mothers of Miracles, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement