Elizabeth Neptune

Elizabeth Anne Neptune, 44, passed away on June 7, 2024 at her home in Brooklyn, New York. Elizabeth was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 23, 1980, beloved daughter of Calvin and Mary (Pierce) Neptune, sister to Aaron Neptune and Amanda (Brad) Neptune Bridges, and aunt to Kate, Nick, and Will Bridges.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Calvin and Mabel Louise (Allison) Neptune of Pittsburg and Ian and Vera (Jones) Pierce of Iola.
An Army brat, Elizabeth’s early years were in Germany and Texas, but soon Aurora, Colorado, became home. Elizabeth was known for her quick wit, compassion, incomparable humor and for her talent.
Elizabeth was a fantastic musician, playing incredible boogie-woogie piano and later adding French horn, which she played beautifully. In high school, Elizabeth found her passion for acting. She went on to attend the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, where she studied in the Atlantic Theater Company and Classical Studio.
Even with all of her talent and skill, she was humble and self-effacing, never fully buying into the accolades she received.
When Elizabeth moved to NYC, she found both her people and her place. She could be herself, out and proud, in a city that felt like home. The close friends she made in New York became her second family. There, she acted in many productions and was a founding member of the Ateh Theatre Group, where she was nominated for the 2011 Innovative Theater Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role.
She performed in countless plays with Ateh, Atlantic Theater for Kids, Cake Productions, and New York Shakespeare Exchange, who described her tremendous talent: “Imagine an actor who came to play with the dry wit of Bette Davis (and the soulful eyes to match), but could also summon the physical comedy chops of Kristen Wiig, all wrapped up in the swagger of Joan Jett. But even that description falls short, because it misses how fully she showed up as her own essential, unique, incomparable self. Her natural presence was so undeniable that it made everything she performed seem fresh and new, even if the text was centuries old.”
Aside from her incredible eyes, Elizabeth’s most defining feature was her humor. She made everything fun with her playfulness and originality. She loved animals, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, true crime podcasts, and was an avid fan of horror movies. She loved her friends and family and was particularly proud of her niece and nephews. They could not have asked for a better aunt.
Elizabeth was an activist caring passionately about equal rights for all, especially what she most identified with: women’s rights and LGBTQA+ rights. She had major concerns about the direction in which the country is headed and used her voice whenever she could to call for equality.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, at University Park United Methodist Church in Denver.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Elizabeth with a donation to The Trevor Project or Planned Parenthood.
