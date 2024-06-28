Ellery Robertson

Ellery Dean Robertson peacefully passed away at Heritage Healthcare, Chanute, Kansas on Wednesday, June 24, 2024. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. A committal service will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt, immediately following the Celebration of Life Service.
Ellery was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton R. Robertson and Alta Mae Sanders Robertson; siblings, Bill Clifton Robertson, Betty Robertson Lewis, Johnnie Robertson Standard, and Margie Robertson Loar; infant son, Gregory Dean Robertson; wife, Elizabeth Ann Hester Robertson; step-sons, Joseph John Klimes and Peter Matthew Klimes; and wife, Eileen Marie Wulf Robertson.
He is survived by his daughter, Elisha Faust and husband Craig; step-daughter, Milada Klimes; grandson, Riley Johnson; and granddaughter, Faith Johnson.
Ellery was born in Hedrick Township, Oklahoma on Sept. 7, 1938. He was the youngest of five children, and lived and attended school in Frederick, Okla. Ellery moved to Germany during high school and graduated from the Frankfurt American High School in 1956. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served in France and Lebanon until his duty was completed in 1963.
Ellery married Elizabeth Ann Hester in 1962. He worked to put himself through college and graduated with a degree in education from Southwestern University in Winfield, in 1963. He received his master’s degree in education from Wichita State University in 1969. He was a math teacher in Wellington, Kansas, principal of Everest Junior High School in Everest, Kansas and principal of Marmaton Valley Elementary School in Moran, Kansas.
Ellery transitioned back to the classroom as a math teacher and met his late wife, Eileen Marie Wulf, a fellow teacher at Royster Middle School in Chanute. Ellery and Eileen were married in August of 1986. Ellery retired in 1999 after a very dedicated career in education.
Ellery kept very busy throughout retirement with activities he loved, such as fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. He loved the Humboldt community and gave his time by volunteering for multiple initiatives and organizations.
Ellery was named Volunteer of the Year by the Hoe & Hope Garden Club in 2013 and was an active participant in the Humboldt Civil War Days. He was involved with the Plainsmen, where he enjoyed being a member of the Wild West reenactment troupe. He also was a supporter of the Humboldt Historical Society and regularly promoted Humboldt through the Kansas Sampler Foundation. He volunteered every year as the community Santa Clause and loved spreading the holiday spirit in his red suit and shiny black boots.
Ellery was a kind-hearted, generous man whose authentic spirit and quick wit was admired and loved by all. His faith was an important part of his life and he always put God above all. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt.
Ellery was a wonderful and caring husband, father and grandfather, and was always eager to help those in need. Ellery will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International of Yates Center or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
