Elnora Stanley

Elnora Mae Jackman Stanley of Humboldt died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home at age 102.
Elnora was born April 25, 1920, in Gas, to Henry H. and Fay C. (Pope) Jackman, the only daughter of three children.
On May 11, 1938, Elnora was united in marriage to Cline W. Stanley.
Elnora is preceded in death by her husband; one daughter Roxie Page; one granddaughter; three sons-in-law and two brothers.
Elnora is survived by her daughters, Dixie Newkirk of Humboldt, Jackie (Dennis) Guenther of Humboldt, Linda Jo Crismas of Humboldt, Shirley Luker of Coffeyville, and Rae Lynn (Randy) Olson of Altoona; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Monday March 6, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Neosho Horizon Hospice and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
