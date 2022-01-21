Emma Jean Wooten

Jean Wooten, 94, formerly of Elsmore, and Pismo Beach, Calif., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Moran Manor.
Emma Jean Bergman was born July 24, 1927, in Medoc, Mo., the second of four children to Gilbert and Gertrude (McNeely) Bergman.
Jean married Calvin Coday in 1943. They later divorced. Jean then married Robert Wooten on May 20, 1967, in Las Vegas.
He preceded her in death, as did a son, Calvin Coday Jr., and a grandson, Brandon Coday.
Jean is survived by her son and daughter, James Coday and Valerie Tomlinson of Savonburg, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
A celebration of Jean’s life is being planned for later in the year. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
