Ethel Ringwald

Ethel Francis Ringwald, age 98, passed away at Ellinwood District Hospital on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born on Sept. 25, 1922, in Ellinwood, to parents David F. and Francis (Sprinker) Hammeke.
Ethel grew up on a farm near Ellinwood, later graduating from Ellinwood High School in 1940. She married Wessel Ringwald on Feb. 18, 1946, in Ellinwood. They lived and farmed near Bushton for 35 years before moving to Ellinwood in 1980. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Altar Society and other clubs in the area.
Ethel is survived by sons, Dennis (Beth) Ringwald, Iola, Michel (Linda) Ringwald, Ellinwood; brothers Robert (Bernadine) Hammeke, Rozel, Richard (Shirley) Hammeke, Ellinwood; sisters Alice Fountain, El Dorado, Eleanor Bauer, Burdette; grandchildren, Chad (Angie) Ringwald, Ellinwood, Travis Ringwald, Humboldt, Christopher (Carissa) Ringwald, Ellinwood, Amy (Mark) Lewis, Monument, Colo., Justin (Janae) Ringwald, Ellinwood, Tyler Ringwald, Rapid city, S.D.; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Louise Hammeke and Angela Hammeke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by husband Wessel who passed away Nov. 1991; her parents; brothers Vernon Hammeke and Keith Hammeke; and sisters Bernice Bryant and Kathleen Dauber.
Public visitation will be Friday, July 30, from 12 to 7 p.m. with a 3 p.m. Rosary and 7 p.m. Vigil service at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the St. Joseph Church, Ellinwood, with Father Terrance Klein officiating and burial following at the Rice County Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice for Homecare, in care of Minnis Chapel, Ellinwood 67526.
