 | Tue, Jul 15, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Evelyn Maloney

Aug. 4, 1943 - July 11, 2025

Obituaries

July 14, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Evelyn Marie Maloney, 81, LaHarpe, died Friday, July 11, 2025.

She was born Aug. 4, 1943, to Floyd Ronald and Irene (Schmidt) Jantz in Syracuse.

On July 24, 1961, she married Raymond Dale Maloney.

He survives, as do a son, Raymond Dean Maloney of LaHarpe, and daughter, Symanthia (Robert) Alford of Gas; and sister, Lorena Leake, Iola.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Fees Park in Gas, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
May 30, 2019
August 15, 2013
March 9, 2013
November 18, 2010
Most Popular