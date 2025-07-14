Evelyn Maloney

Evelyn Marie Maloney, 81, LaHarpe, died Friday, July 11, 2025.
She was born Aug. 4, 1943, to Floyd Ronald and Irene (Schmidt) Jantz in Syracuse.
On July 24, 1961, she married Raymond Dale Maloney.
He survives, as do a son, Raymond Dean Maloney of LaHarpe, and daughter, Symanthia (Robert) Alford of Gas; and sister, Lorena Leake, Iola.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Fees Park in Gas, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
