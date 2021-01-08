Evelyn Wedeman

Evelyn L. Wedeman, age 104, of Parkview Estates in Garnett, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Garnett.
She was born on July 11, 1916, in Braddock, N. D., the daughter of Johon and Marie (Popp) Swanson. Evelyn was the seventh of eight children, having three brothers and four sisters.
In the Fall of 1930, she met a young man that was following the Midwest corn harvest at her sister’s farm. Evelyn and Chester (Chet) Wedeman were married on Nov. 18, 1931, in Mound City, S.D.. They were married 49 years before Chet’s passing in 1981.
They moved to the Lone Elm area in 1937, and raised three daughters. Soon after, Evelyn went to work at the Garnett Sewing Factory. In 1957, they moved to Colony, and she resided in the same house for 60 years before moving to Parkview Estates. In 1947, Evelyn was offered the job to cook at the Lone Elm school, and she would continue there and at Colony/Crest for the next 38 years to make the best homemade cinnamon rolls before retiring at the age of 69.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Johon and Marie Swanson; her husband, Chester Wedeman; daughters, Zola Kay Summer and Zona Loy Wiley; and one grandson, Scott Summer. Her brothers and sisters and three sons-in-law also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Powell of Colony; three granddaughters, Cindy Summer of Eatonville, Washington, Zena Summer of Yelm, Wash., Lori Ann Hoyt and husband Kent of Burlington; five grandsons, Dennis Hermreck and wife Vicky of Modesto, Calif., Mark Wiley and wife Sharon of Colony, Mitchell Powell and wife Nancy of Halstead, Wayne Powell and wife Cindy of Colony, Brian Summer of Eatonville, Wash.; 19 great-grandchildren; and 31 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Lone Elm Cemetery in Lone Elm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crest Education Foundation and left in care of the funeral home.