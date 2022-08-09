Faron Wilson

Faron Lee Wilson, 66, Iola, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
Faron was born Feb. 21, 1956, in Iola, to Earnest Wilson and Marcella (Tindel) Wilson.
Faron and Barbara Grogan were married in 1974 in Iola. They later divorced. Faron and Beverly Robinson were married Sept. 12, 1992, in Newton. She preceded him in death.
Faron is survived by daughters, Barbara (Tony Wynn) Wilson, LaHarpe, and Roxanne (Brett Van Gundy) Robinson, Emporia; son Ben (Shauna Keyhill) Wilson, Independence, Mo.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
