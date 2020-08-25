Fern Wolken

Fern Coleen Wolken, age 84, of Garnett, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.
Fern Coleen Huggins was born on Jan. 5, 1936, in Bush City. She was the fifth of five children born to Frank and Neva Mary (Miller) Huggins. Fern grew up on a farm near Bush City and graduated from Garnett High School. Following high school Fern married Dale Sprague, three children were born to this union, Lonnie, Latricia and Shayla. Fern and Dale made their home at Lone Elm. They later divorced. Fern married John Wolken on June 23, 1989.
Fern would be described as a homemaker with immense talents that she loved to share with her friends and family. When her children were young she was very active in their activities, serving as a 4-H leader and softball coach. Fern spent many years as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Kincaid. She served on the SEK Mental Health Board for many years.
Fern will be remembered as an excellent cook and baker. Holiday meals with homemade bread and pies will be cherished memories. Fern’s creativity was demonstrated in her ability to create a pattern for something if needed. Her work always had to be perfect. Over the years Fern’s seamstress skills allowed her to make and alter countless items for herself and others. She loved tending to and then making flower arrangements from her flower gardens. She especially enjoyed flower arranging competitions, winning several awards over the years. Fern took pride in all that she did, from her home and garden to her appearance, you could always count on everything being in order. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. Fern could be counted on to be in attendance at their events, spending many hours in the bleachers, as their biggest cheerleader. Grandma Fern never turned down an opportunity to spend time with any of the grandchildren.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters, Foreman Willard Huggins in 1980; Doris Hill in 2013; Viola Ann Hill in 2003; and Leo Huggins in 2009.
She is survived by her husband, John Wolken; children, Lonnie Sprague and wife, Jo Helen of Kincaid, Latricia Gaynor and husband, Ron of Penn Valley, Calif., and Shayla Sprague and husband, Jody Church of Kincaid; three grandchildren, Joe Sprague and wife, Nikki of Kincaid, Justin Sprague and wife, Jenna of Augusta, and Preston Frazell and wife, Kelli of Iola; four great-grandchildren, Julianna, Shelby and Sam Sprague and Fisher Frazell.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery. Fern’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett. Condolences may be left to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.