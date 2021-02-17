Frank Smith

Frank Raymond Smith, 85, of Yates Center, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Burlington. Frank was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Woodson County, to Harry Smith and Margaret (Miller) Smith.
On Dec. 27, 1958, Frank married Betty Williams in Miami, Okla.
No services are planned at this time. Frank will be inurned next to his wife in the Yates Center Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Hand In Hand Hospice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.