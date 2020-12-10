Frederick Kuestersteffen

Frederick T. “Fred” Kuestersteffen, 84, died of Covid-19 Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born Nov. 28, 1936 in Piqua, Kansas to Gerhard and Margaret (Kreimer) Kuestersteffen.
He was married to his first wife Teresa (Estle) Harrington on April 15, 1961 in Iola at St. John’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 1996. Fred married Lorella “Lou” Israel Hendrickson on June 26, 1999 at St. Mary Church in Newton.
Fred served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged Feb. 9, 1962. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. He faithfully served as head of the St. Mary Cemetery Committee for many years and continued serving on the committee until his death. In this ministry, he served the church by helping families pick out property and by caring for the cemetery grounds. A special love of his was preparing the cemetery for Memorial Day weekend. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post No. 2
Fred retired from the tool crib at AGCO in Hesston. He enjoyed his poker club, gardening and fixing things around the house. He also enjoyed challenging jigsaw puzzles and playing solitaire or poker on his tablet. He had a special knack for “watching” ball games with his eyes closed, the same eyes which were suddenly wide awake when someone tried to change the channel. One of Fred’s greatest joys was spending time with his loving wife and family.
Fred is survived by his wife Lorella of the home; children Paul (Julie) Kuestersteffen; Lisa (Mike) Martin; Tom (Susan) Kuestersteffen; Karla Hendrickson and Terry (Lynne) Hendrickson; He is also survived by his brothers Joe, Bob and Charlie (Sheila) Kuestersteffen. Fred’s grandchildren are Jacqueline (Del) Hollis, Will (Esther) Potts, Corinne (Gerrell) Collins, Br. Isidore, Kristin, Elizabeth, David, Monica and Marianna Martin; Landon (Joelle) Sawaya, Holly, Miles and Meagan Kuestersteffen; Wesley and Kyle (Erin) Hendrickson. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Teresa, and five brothers and three sisters.
A private family graveside service with military honors will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with The Rev. Nicholas Voelker presiding. A memorial Mass will be announced when we can all be together again. A register book will be available 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home for friends to sign.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Newton, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Petersen Funeral Home.